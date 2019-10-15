Movies

K-pop girl group member Sulli found dead

K-pop girl group member found dead
Choi Jin-ri, better known as Sulli, was found dead in her home in Seoul. PHOTO: EPA
Oct 15, 2019 06:00 am

SEOUL : A former member of K-pop girl group f(x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead yesterday, police said.

The body of Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, 25, was discovered at her home in Seongnam, south of Seoul. She was grappling with severe depression.

The police said in a statement: "Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before."

Sulli debuted with the five-member f(x) in 2009, but left the group in 2015 and launched a career as a solo singer and actress.

Most recently, she appeared on a television programme in which K-pop stars discussed their experiences with malevolent online comments. - REUTERS

British celebrity baker Nadiya Hussain reveals sexual abuse as child
TV

Celebrity chef reveals she was sexually abused at 5

