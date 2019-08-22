Keanu Reeves, Lana Wachowski to return for fourth Matrix film

Bring out the black trench coat, Keanu Reeves will return as Neo.

LOS ANGELES The Matrix franchise will return for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as gongfu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo, Warner Bros said on Tuesday.

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest instalment of the series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion) worldwide.

Carrie-Anne Moss will also return to her role as Trinity.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative film-maker," studio chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Lana and her sister Lilly - who were formerly known as the Wachowski brothers, Larry and Andy, before switching gender - directed the original trilogy.

Warner Bros did not specify if the new film would be a direct sequel, saying only that it was "set in the world of The Matrix", and did not give a release date.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," said Lana Wachowski.

"I am happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."