Keanu Reeves leaves his mark at Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves signed his name and sank his hands and feet in fresh cement on Tuesday in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

More than 30 years have passed since the star of The Matrix, Speed and Point Break tried his luck by taking his car from Toronto to Hollywood.

"It is a great honour to be here and to be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place," Reeves, 54, told a crowd gathered for the ceremony.

"To be included among all of the incredible artists who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition started by Sid Grauman all those years ago and which continues to this day, I thank you."

Laurence Fishburne, who played Reeves' mentor Morpheus in The Matrix movies and also appears in the upcoming John Wick sequel, called Reeves one of the "smartest and most intelligent men that I have ever met".