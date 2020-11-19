Kelly Marie Tran moves past cyber bullying, but not ready to rejoin IG

Kelly Marie Tran recording for Dawn for The Croods: A New Age. She made history as the first Asian-American woman to be cast in a Star Wars movie in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Rose Tico (above).

It has been two years since Kelly Marie Tran was the subject of online racist attacks from Star Wars fans who criticised her character Rose Tico, who was introduced in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The cyber bullying took such a toll on her mental health that the 31-year-old US actress of Vietnamese descent - who made history as the first Asian-American woman to star in a Star Wars movie - deleted all of her Instagram posts following months of harassment over what was supposed to be her breakout role.

When asked whether she has recovered from that episode or is still affected by it, Tran told The New Paper in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles: "I don't really think about it that much anymore, it has been a couple of years. It's just like anything else - you process it, and you move forward."

She added: "It was a crazy time in my life. I learnt a lot from the whole experience - all of the good things and the few bad things have made me better. I have absolutely evolved as a human being. Star Wars was sort of me growing up, in a way."

However, Tran admitted she still cannot bring herself to make a social media comeback.

Her Instagram account currently has 219,000 followers, but zero posts.

She has been "writing captions and sending photos" to post on the Instagram page of her new Disney animated movie Raya And The Last Dragon, "but in terms of having a personal Instagram, I don't really think about it that much".

Last year, Tran was involved in another fan backlash - this time from Rose supporters who complained that the character received reduced screen time and was sidelined in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Sounding resigned, she replied: "One thing I always try to tell myself regardless of the movie is that it is totally beyond my control what happens to a character. I'm not the writer. And I always try to remember that Star Wars was the thing that gave me a chance."

For now, Tran will be heard more than she is seen on the big screen. She joins the voice cast of animated adventure comedy The Croods: A New Age, the sequel to the 2013 hit, which opens here next Thursday.

When members of the prehistoric Crood family finally leave their cave, they discover an idyllic paradise and the advanced Betterman clan, who are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.

Tran voices only child Dawn Betterman, an exuberant teenager sheltered by her strict, overprotective parents (Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann).

After the recording sessions, Tran would always be enthusiastic to see the animation, no matter how rough the stage.

"What was really cool and fun was I sort of found the character together with the writer, director and producer. We figured out who she was together. A lot of her mannerisms and the stuff she said was improvised."

The Croods: A New Age is just a stepping stone in Tran's feature animation film career, as she goes from supporting player to titular lead role of a fearless and passionate warrior in Raya And The Last Dragon, which is slated for a March 2021 release.

The film is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by South-east Asian cultures from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Laos.

On being Disney's first South-east Asian princess, Tran said: "It feels like the biggest responsibility and honour, and it's going to be incredible.

"I'm really excited for (South-east Asian) people to be able to sort of view themselves in a movie like this. I know that's a very powerful experience for me whenever I experienced it."

She added: "It's really cool to see the changes in terms of representation (and diversity in Hollywood). But at the same time, there are always under-represented groups that deserve to have more of a megaphone and spotlight on their stories and experiences.

"So yes, there has been positive change, and yes, there needs to be more."