Kevin Hart rules out hosting the Oscars, says he's 'over it'

US actor Kevin Hart has ruled out hosting this year's Academy Awards because he no longer had enough time to prepare for the Feb 24 live show.

The announcement during a sometimes testy interview on ABC's Good Morning America came days after he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was re-evaluating his December decision to step down over criticism of past homophobic comments.

According to Variety, the Oscars are planning to go ahead without a host for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Sources say that producers will select a crop of A-listers to introduce various segments instead of relying on one top name to kick things off the ceremony with the usual monologue and montage.

During the interview, Hart, 39, refused to discuss the anti-gay comments he had made on Twitter in 2010 and 2011, which caused the uproar that led him to step down as host of the Oscars.