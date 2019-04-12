Kim Kardashian interning to become lawyer
NEW YORK : Kim Kardashian is studying law and hopes to pass her California bar exam by 2022, Vogue magazine reported on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old US reality star has been interning at a California law firm since last year. She was inspired to study law after successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump last year to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, who had served nearly 22 years of a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.
A week after meeting with Kardashian, Mr Trump pardoned Ms Johnson in June last year.
Kardashian told Vogue: "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.
"The system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
Her father Robert was an attorney who helped defend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial.
Admission to law school in the US usually requires a bachelor's degree. However, Kardashian never graduated from college. But some states, including California, do allow would-be attorneys to intern in a law firm for four years before taking the bar exam. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now