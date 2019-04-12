Movies

Kim Kardashian interning to become lawyer

Kim Kardashian interning to become lawyer
Kim Kardashian. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 12, 2019 06:00 am

NEW YORK : Kim Kardashian is studying law and hopes to pass her California bar exam by 2022, Vogue magazine reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old US reality star has been interning at a California law firm since last year. She was inspired to study law after successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump last year to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, who had served nearly 22 years of a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

A week after meeting with Kardashian, Mr Trump pardoned Ms Johnson in June last year.

Kardashian told Vogue: "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.

"The system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Her father Robert was an attorney who helped defend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial.

Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case in Australia
Movies

Rush wins defamation case

Related Stories

Avengers: Endgame's Chris Hemsworth feels ‘freer’ as Thor now

Getting into Hellboy costume was hell for David Harbour

Emilia Clarke goes public with brain aneurysm battles to help others

Admission to law school in the US usually requires a bachelor's degree. However, Kardashian never graduated from college. But some states, including California, do allow would-be attorneys to intern in a law firm for four years before taking the bar exam. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities