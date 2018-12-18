Latest animated Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse snared North American viewers in its web over the weekend, earning US$35.4 million (S$48.7 million) in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.
That's hardly the biggest opening for an animated film this year, but it does rank as the best start for a cartoon in December. Sing previously held that title, debuting with US$35 million in 2016.
In at second was Warner Bros' crime film The Mule, which earned US$17.2 million.
Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.
Eastwood's first acting gig since 2012's Trouble With The Curve got the older viewers out, with those over 35 accounting for 78 per cent of audiences.
The Grinch dropped one place to third, earning US$11.6 million. - AFP/REUTERS
