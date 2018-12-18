Latest animated Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights

Spider-Man: Into The SpiderVerse earned US$35.4m over the weekend in North American cinemas.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse snared North American viewers in its web over the weekend, earning US$35.4 million (S$48.7 million) in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.

That's hardly the biggest opening for an animated film this year, but it does rank as the best start for a cartoon in December. Sing previously held that title, debuting with US$35 million in 2016.

In at second was Warner Bros' crime film The Mule, which earned US$17.2 million.

Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.

Eastwood's first acting gig since 2012's Trouble With The Curve got the older viewers out, with those over 35 accounting for 78 per cent of audiences.