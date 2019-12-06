Latest James Bond film to be Daniel Craig’s last

NEW YORK : In the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time.

The cast and crew of the franchise's 25th movie that is scheduled for release in April revealed little during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed that English actor Craig, 51, would be retiring from the role.

"This (movie) is especially emotional and significantly memorable for a number of reasons, of course being your last," co-star Rami Malek, who plays the new villain, said in reference to Craig, who been Bond since his first turn as the agent in Casino Royale in 2006.

"You are as timeless as these films are, you have done a magnificent job," Malek added.

Craig was reticent when asked how he felt about his swansong appearance. But on No Time To Die, he said: "The biggest surprise was how much I got a kick out of it, and I got... to work with all these incredible people."