Lion King remake roars to life with new trailer

LONDON : With stunning scenery of Africa and some talking wildlife, Disney dropped its first full-length trailer for its realistic-looking remake of The Lion King on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of the highly anticipated film.

The new trailer got nearly 1.5 million views in the first two hours after it was posted on Disney's Twitter feed.

The new movie, made with computer-generated imagery, follows the plot of the Oscar-winning 1994 animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa's place as king.

It boasts a voice cast that includes music stars Beyonce and Donald Glover and actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 version.

Counting down 100 days until the film's July release, the trailer begins with Scar, surrounded by hyenas, telling Simba: "Life's not fair, is it, my little friend?

"While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps."