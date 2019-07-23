Movies

The Lion King rules with S$250 million debut

Simba is voiced by Donald Glover in The Lion King. PHOTO: DISNEY
Jul 23, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES Simba and Mufasa reigned supreme this weekend as Disney's The Lion King dominated box-office charts.

Director Jon Favreau's remake of the animated classic collected a massive US$185 million (S$250 million) from North American theatres.

In yet another win for Disney, the movie landed the best domestic launch for a PG film and set a new record for the month of July. That figure represents the second-best domestic debut of the year behind Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Overseas, The Lion King felt the love with US$269 million for a global start of US$433 million. The film launched in China last weekend and has since earned US$98 million, boosting the worldwide haul to US$531 million.

In a distant second place, Spider-Man: Far From Home collected US$21 million during its third weekend in theatres, while Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 landed in third with US$14 million. - REUTERS

Meet MCU's new (and old) heroes

