Live-action Aladdin soars in cinemas

US actor Will Smith stars as the Genie in this remake of Aladdin.

LOS ANGELES : Disney's live-action Aladdin is flying high with an estimated US$105 million (S$144 million) in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It is the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of US$103.4 million for The Hangover Part II.

The top total came in 2007, when Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End took in US$139 million in its first four days.

Aladdin is also dominating cinemas internationally with US$121 million in 56 markets and has outperformed Disney's domestic projections, which were in the US$75 million to US$85 million range, taking in US$86.1 million in its first three days.

The Guy Ritchie-directed reboot of the original 1992 animated movie stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

"A very solid Memorial Day weekend was led by the bigger-than-expected performance of Disney's Aladdin, which conjured up huge numbers of moviegoers looking for the perfect family-friendly treat over the extended holiday weekend," noted Mr Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's senior media analyst.

Meanwhile, last week's box office leader, John Wick: Chapter 3, slipped to second place, taking in US$30.5 million over four days.