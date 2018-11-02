Live the magic at Fantastic Beasts display at Raffles City
In anticipation of the upcoming fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, wannabe wizards and witches can head down to Raffles City's External Quartzite (directly across the Capitol Building) from tomorrow to Nov 28.
There will be photo-op walls that showcase Newt Scamander's menagerie, a Hogwarts classroom, a Parisian storefront, movie art and a "Live The Magic" wall.
Those who dress up as their favourite Wizarding World character and turn up tomorrow from 5pm to 7pm will receive Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald movie prizes and preview invites.
The film opens here on Nov 15, with sneaks on Nov 14.
