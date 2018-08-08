Local director Gilbert Chan won't let court case affect 23:59 sequel

Director Gilbert Chan (left, with actor Fabian Loo) is appealing his sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver while intoxicated.

Despite having a court case hanging over his head, local director Gilbert Chan is focusing on what he does best: making movies.

Last month, the 42-year-old was sentenced to six weeks' jail after being convicted of causing hurt to taxi driver Ooi Him Chieng, 64, while intoxicated.

Chan is appealing the sentence.

Instead of shying away from the spotlight, he attended the gala premiere of his new horror flick 23:59: The Haunting Hour last night at Golden Village VivoCity, alongside cast members Noah Yap, Richie Koh and Melody Low.

Opening here tomorrow, it is the sequel to 2011's 23:59, which earned $1.5 million at the local box office and was also helmed by Chan.

The Haunting Hour continues with more horror encounters of soldiers during their army days. This time, it features three stories spanning different eras in the history of Singapore's National Service.

Chan told The New Paper before the premiere: "My personal problems pale in comparison with the importance of the movie premiere.

"As one of the most important dates in the movie-making journey, it is a time for me to watch the movie with the cast and crew who have worked so hard."

The assault took place in April last year, just before he started filming the sequel in Malaysia.

Chan insisted the shoot was a welcome distraction.

He said: "As much as it was not easy dealing with something like this, I never let it affect the movie-making. I put in a hundred per cent and that helped me take my mind off the case. "

He said he told a small group of people about the case, and they texted him to show their support.

Despite a seven-year break between the two movies, they are undoubtedly Chan's pet projects.

He said: "(The first movie) was the first time I directed a horror film and an idea I had developed in university. At that time, not many believed in it...

"This time round, the sequel involves three different eras, with three different sets, uniforms, 'ghosts' and special effects.

"It almost feels like making three movies."

Looking forward, Chan said he will choose to face whatever comes his way with a positive attitude.

He said: "It will not affect how I live my life. I'll keep telling stories, and keep improving myself in film-making and as a person."