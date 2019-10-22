Movies

Maleficent sequel scares up box office lead in North America

Oct 22, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil topped the North American box office for the weekend with an estimated take of US$36 million (S$49m), despite falling far below the original 2014 film.The original Maleficent, also starring Angelina Jolie, took in US$69.4 million in its debut weekend, going on to earn US$758 million globally.

Slipping to second in its third week out was Joker with US$29.2 million, and in third place was zombie comedy sequel Zombieland: Double Tap with US$26.7 million. - AFP

