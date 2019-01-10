Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll's first live-action film

Margot Robbie is honoured to play Barbie in the doll's first live-action film.

Oscar-nominated Australian actress Margot Robbie will play the role of Mattel's iconic Barbie doll in the toy's first live-action film, Mattel and Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday.

Barbie, who will celebrate her 60th birthday this year, has already been the subject of dozens of animated movies, though none were in theatres.

The feature film will be the first from the toy manufacturer's new studio Mattel Films, and co-produced with Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," Robbie, 28, said in a statement.

"I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

The new project shows the ambitions of Mattel's new CEO, Mr Ynon Kreiz, who took the top spot at the company in April last year.