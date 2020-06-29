Margot Robbie to star in female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie

Margot Robbie is set to star in a reimagining of the Pirates of the Caribbean.

LOS ANGELES: The Pirates Of The Caribbean are getting ready to set sail in a whole new direction, with Australian actress Margot Robbie starring in a new version of one of Disney's biggest film franchises.

She is to head a female-driven Pirates movie which is in the early stages of development, marking the latest bid by Hollywood to reimagine classic movies by casting women in the lead roles.

No plot details were available but the story is being written by Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson and produced by long-time Pirates film-maker Jerry Bruckheimer.