Margot Robbie to star in female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie
LOS ANGELES: The Pirates Of The Caribbean are getting ready to set sail in a whole new direction, with Australian actress Margot Robbie starring in a new version of one of Disney's biggest film franchises.
She is to head a female-driven Pirates movie which is in the early stages of development, marking the latest bid by Hollywood to reimagine classic movies by casting women in the lead roles.
No plot details were available but the story is being written by Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson and produced by long-time Pirates film-maker Jerry Bruckheimer.
The Hollywood Reporter said the movie was a separate project from a new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie that was announced as in development last year. - REUTERS
