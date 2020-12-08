Movies

Mario Lopez to play KFC’s Colonel Sanders in short film

Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's Recipe For SeductionSCREENGRAB: YOUTUBE
Mario Lopez speaks onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2020. EPA
Dec 08, 2020 04:39 pm

LOS ANGELES– Mario Lopez will play KFC’s longtime mascot Colonel Sanders in a steamy Lifetime channel holiday romance, the companies said on Monday, as marketing and entertainment converge to boost sales of the chain’s fried chicken.

A Recipe For Seduction tells the story of a young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe who disrupts a woman’s plan to marry off her heiress daughter to a handpicked suitor.

Lopez, known for his role in the TV series Saved By The Bell and as a host of entertainment news show Extra, is featured in the film poster clad in Sanders’ trademark white shirt, black tie, glasses and goatee and clutching a young woman in a red dress.

KFC, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc, urged viewers to curl up with a bucket of chicken to watch the 15-minute film, which will debut on the Lifetime cable network on Dec 13. - REUTERS

Uncle Roger on racism in London, building his comedy career
Singapore

Comedian behind Uncle Roger opens up on London racist attack, building career

