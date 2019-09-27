Marvel boss Kevin Feige working on new Star Wars film

WASHINGTON : Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will develop a new Star Wars as part of the franchise's next wave of projects, The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

He joins the Lucasfilm team, as studio president Kathleen Kennedy prepares for the new chapter of films set in the Star Wars universe.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on," said Mr Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Studios, which owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm. "Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work together."