Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run

LOS ANGELES – Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring.

He appeared to be considering the idea when discussing politics with syndicated talk radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview posted online on Wednesday.

Asked if he would run for governor of Texas or another political office, the Oscar-winning US actor said he was undecided. without ruling it out.

McConaughey, 51, was born and raised in Texas before moving to Los Angeles and forging a career in romantic comedies.

“I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” said McConaughey.

“I would say this,” he continued. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

In the interview, he described his political philosophy as being “behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans”.

But he seemed some way from having made any decision to swap acting for politics.