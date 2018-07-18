Mayweather, Clooney lead world's highest-paid entertainers

US boxer Floyd Mayweather was named the world's highest-paid entertainer on Monday on a list that saw US actor George Clooney take the No. 2 spot with the highest annual pay of his career.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, 20, came in third on the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list, largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the US.

Forbes compiled its 2018 list estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2017 to June 2018, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB, and interviews with industry experts and celebrities themselves.

Mayweather pulled in US$285 million (S$388 million), largely thanks to last August's comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.