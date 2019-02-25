Melissa McCarthy wins Worst Actress Razzie for two movies

Known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, R. Kelly is now facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims. PHOTO: AFP Melissa McCarthy.

US actress Melissa McCarthy might hope that there is truth in the saying that all publicity is good publicity now that she has won the Razzie awards as Worst Actress for not one but two movies - The Happytime Murders and Life Of The Party.

But the Razzies, given out to the worst in cinema, also granted her a Redeemer Award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Comedy Holmes & Watson nabbed not only the Worst Picture award but also Worst Supporting Actor for John C. Reilly.