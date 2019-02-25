Movies

Melissa McCarthy wins Worst Actress Razzie for two movies

Feb 25, 2019 06:00 am

US actress Melissa McCarthy might hope that there is truth in the saying that all publicity is good publicity now that she has won the Razzie awards as Worst Actress for not one but two movies - The Happytime Murders and Life Of The Party.

But the Razzies, given out to the worst in cinema, also granted her a Redeemer Award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Comedy Holmes & Watson nabbed not only the Worst Picture award but also Worst Supporting Actor for John C. Reilly.

US President Donald Trump was a winner too - Worst Actor for appearances as himself in documentaries Death Of A Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. - AFP

Empire star charged over false report

