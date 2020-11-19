Movies

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Michael B. Jordan says the title gave him a "cool feeling". PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/PEOPLE MAGAZINE
Nov 19, 2020 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, the third black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honour.

The 33-year-old US actor, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling".

"It's a good club to be part of," he said.

Jordan, whose title was announced on TV talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, follows US singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were named sexiest men alive in 2019 and 2018.

He said the women in his family are proud of his new title.

"When my grandmother was alive, it (People magazine) was something that she collected, and then my mum naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for." - REUTERS

Movies

