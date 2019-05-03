Mini-series on Thai cave rescue to screen on Netflix
BANGKOK : Netflix will team up with Crazy Rich Asians film-makers for a production based on the gripping real-life rescue of the Wild Boars football team from a flooded Thai cave.
The 12 boys and their coach became trapped in a flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during the monsoon season on June 23 last year after finishing football training. The twists and turns of their dramatic 18-day rescue dominated international headlines, as dive experts worked round the clock to extract them from the bowels of the cave with waters rising and food running out.
"There is a universality to storytelling and this incredible tale is no exception. We are looking to tell the most authentic story possible," said Ms Erika North, director of international originals for Netflix. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will direct alongside Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya. - AFP
