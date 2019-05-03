Mini-series on Thai cave rescue to screen on Netflix

Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team at the press conference to announce the Netflix series.

BANGKOK : Netflix will team up with Crazy Rich Asians film-makers for a production based on the gripping real-life rescue of the Wild Boars football team from a flooded Thai cave.

The 12 boys and their coach became trapped in a flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during the monsoon season on June 23 last year after finishing football training. The twists and turns of their dramatic 18-day rescue dominated international headlines, as dive experts worked round the clock to extract them from the bowels of the cave with waters rising and food running out.