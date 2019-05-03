Movies

Mini-series on Thai cave rescue to screen on Netflix

Mini-series on Thai cave rescue to screen on Netflix
Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team at the press conference to announce the Netflix series. PHOTO: EPA
May 03, 2019 06:00 am

BANGKOK : Netflix will team up with Crazy Rich Asians film-makers for a production based on the gripping real-life rescue of the Wild Boars football team from a flooded Thai cave.

The 12 boys and their coach became trapped in a flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand during the monsoon season on June 23 last year after finishing football training. The twists and turns of their dramatic 18-day rescue dominated international headlines, as dive experts worked round the clock to extract them from the bowels of the cave with waters rising and food running out.

"There is a universality to storytelling and this incredible tale is no exception. We are looking to tell the most authentic story possible," said Ms Erika North, director of international originals for Netflix. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will direct alongside Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya. - AFP

Movies

Endgame is most tweeted-about movie

Related Stories

Avengers: Endgame sets new box office records

Movie reviews: Hotel Mumbai, Long Shot

Now showing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies