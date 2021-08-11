Mining human fears never gets Old for M. Night Shyamalan

From visionary US writer-director M. Night Shyamalan comes Old, a mysterious new horror opening in cinemas here on Aug 12 about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly - reducing their entire lives into a single day.

The genesis of it began, quite literally, as a gift.

For Father’s Day one year, Shyamalan’s three daughters had given him a moody, meditative, thought-provoking 2011 graphic novel Sandcastle, by French writer Pierre Oscar Levy and artist Frederik Peeters.

It immediately sparked the 51-year-old’s imagination.

After he completed his blockbuster Eastrail 177 Trilogy, which began with 2000’s Unbreakable followed by 2016’s Split and 2019’s Glass, he began to dive into the script for what would become Old, transforming and elevating it into an existential thriller that grapples with some of humanity’s most eternal enigmas — mortality, regret, love, commitment and the nature of time itself.

Shyamalan wanted to amp up the tension and the sense of mortal danger for the characters while preserving the confounding mystery and chilling dread that throbs beneath the narrative.

“I wanted it to feel like you’re watching a two-hour Twilight Zone episode — which I love, the weirdness, trying to understand what’s happening,” he said.

“With Old, I never wanted the audience to feel safe (but) to be figuring out one thing, now another and another and another, like the characters in the movie.”

What inspired you about the 2011 graphic novel Sandcastle to make the movie Old?

I think it was this confluence of things that were going on in my life.

My daughters gave (it to me) as a Father’s Day gift, which was ironic in a way as it was about time and the speeding up or our lives.

And at the same time, my father was getting old and wasn’t both physically and mentally the person that took care of me anymore – which meant that I had to take care of him.

So I was grappling emotionally with things that we all have to deal with, like seeing your kids grow and at the same time your parents almost becoming children again.

All those things were on my mind, in addition to my fears, as I always like to put the things that I am scared of in a thriller and try to express them on the screen.

The idea of ageing is already concerning per se, but you have certainly taken it to the limit here. You really know how to push the audience’s buttons and make them feel uncomfortable...

Back in the day, when I was thinking about (my 1999 film) The Sixth Sense, I asked myself, “Has there been a definitive ghost movie? And why are we so interested in ghosts?”

The answers to those questions had to do with the fear of dying and what happens afterwards.

And I was feeling the same thing here regarding our relationship with time and why we are always scared of running out of it; but what would happen if you suddenly didn’t have much time to live?

I believe that we spend most of our lives running away from time and trying not to think about it, to the point where we even pretend it’s not moving forward.

So I thought it would be great to spend an entire movie dealing with our relationship with time.

The truth is that your movies are so unique and surprising that it’s almost impossible to classify them or you as a filmmaker.

Some people need to know what shelf my films are on or what genre they belong to; when the whole point is that I am not serving a specific type of food. So the highest compliment for me to hear is that my work doesn’t go on a specific shelf.

The protagonists of this story must deal with the terrifying notion of maybe only having one day left to live.

When I wrote the screenplay, I showed it to some people who were working with me, and one

of them – who had his father pass away when he was very young – had a very interesting reaction.

He told me that he wished he had been on that beach with his dad to see him when he was older, which he never got to do.

I meant this story to be a nightmare, but he took it as a way of experiencing a whole life together with his loved one. That was so profound to me – this idea that when you don’t focus on beating time but on being present with the people you want to be around is when you actually really do beat time.

Let’s talk a bit about this great international cast you have assembled for Old, starting with Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal. What was it like to work with an actor of that calibre?

Gael García Bernal (left) and M. Night Shyamalan in Old. UIP

I was so lucky with the cast. I felt blessed for having this alchemy of all these beautiful international craftsmen from all over the world. And Gael is just so charming and friendly and such a physical actor as well, and to have his buoyant take on everything was great.

I was very lucky to have him at the centre of this. And we had already talked before about doing something together. He had been on my mind for a few projects before.

And what did the Luxembourgish actress Vicky Krieps bring to the role of his wife and mother of their children?

Vicky was an actress who I had been keeping an eye on since she did Phantom Thread. There is something timeless about her, almost as if she were an actress from another era.

I had also considered her for another project earlier, but just when I thought about who should play this role, I happened to have her audition on my computer, so I saw it and said to myself: “She is the one who should play it!”

I believe that some actors come to my life at the right moment, and that’s how I felt about Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

How was it to work with the actors that play their kids during different ages?

We had to pick an age group that was the anchor for the older and younger time frame, and then cast from there. So I cast Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff and Eliza Scanlen as that middle tier and boy did I get lucky!

They are amazing and, in my opinion, the next generation of stars. Their chemistry was great, and they were all just fearless. And then we cast the younger and older versions of them.

How was the experience of shooting the film on location in the Dominican Republic?

It was a wonderful experience! I think that both the cast and I felt like it was a dream. We were shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic, kind of quarantined together for months, going from the hotel to the beach every day.

We shot six-day weeks, and then on the seventh day we would rehearse, so it was an all-consuming amazing experience.

Since I began making movies, I can say that this has been one of my deepest experiences, because of how much it affected me.

But is it true that you had to deal with quite extreme weather at times?

Yes, because we were supposed to shoot the movie in May, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we pushed it to hurricane season, as we only had a certain window to make the film with these actors.

Then, unfortunately, we got hit by some of the worst hurricanes that had been recorded – which is something I had never had to deal with before, but we rebuilt these sets that were literally just ready as we started shooting.

Then it flipped the other way and we got 40 consecutive days of beautiful weather, except on Sunday, our day off, which is when it poured rain. I couldn’t believe it! So in the end, Mother Nature was very kind, after testing us before.