Monster Hunter movie pulled in China after race row

Shanghai – The fantasy action movie Monster Hunter has vanished from Chinese cinemas just days after its release, after a brief line of dialogue was targeted by local social media users as racist.

An adaptation of a popular role-playing video game of the same name, it premiered in China on last Friday but quickly became embroiled in online controversy, the latest example of the sensitivities of operating in the huge but heavily censored Chinese movie market.

Opening here on Dec 24, Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa and is written and directed by her filmmaker-husband Paul W.S. Anderson.

In the scene, a character played by Asian-American rapper-actor Jin Au-Yeung tells his companion, “Look at my knees!”

The white male character replies, “What kind of knees are these?” and Jin jokes, “Chi-nese”.

Criticism of the line went viral on Chinese social media over the weekend, with many saying it was racist and some calling for a boycott.

China’s censors do not as a matter of course announce when films are pulled, but following the controversy, Monster Hunter disappeared from the country’s ticket-booking sites.

Entertainment news site Deadline.com said Constantin Film, a German company that co-produced the movie with Chinese tech giant Tencent and Sony Pictures, issued an apology on Sunday for the line of dialogue.

“There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage,” the company said, according to the site.

It said the line had been removed from the film.

Many users of China’s popular Twitter-like Weibo platform said they were offended by the apparent linking of “Chinese” with the symbolism of someone being brought to their knees.