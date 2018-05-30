More in cinemas

Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG)

Hardcore Star Wars fans will feel let down by this origin story - no thanks to star Alden Ehrenreich's lack of charisma - but newcomers may be entertained by the fast-paced space adventure.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Deadpool 2 (M18)

Ryan Reynolds' irreverent Merc with a Mouth scores with fans and critics alike, raking in over US$300 million (S$404 million) worldwide in the sequel's opening week.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Avengers: Infinity War (PG13)

The star-studded superhero epic is now the fifth highest grossing movie in the world, having made more than US$1.6 billion worldwide.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

The Disaster Artist (M18)

James Franco's interesting take on how real-life writer-director Tommy Wiseau shot the 2003 film The Room, widely considered one of the worst films ever made.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (NC16)

Set in 1970s London, Elle Fanning stars in this punk-rock sci-fi about a rebellious alien who becomes fascinated with a shy human boy.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 42%

I Kill Giants (PG)

Child actress Madison Wolfe delivers a powerful performance about a girl who escapes the realities of being a social outcast by protecting her hometown from giants.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%