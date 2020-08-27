More screenings available for new BTS movie Break The Silence

Jin of BTS in Break The Silence: The Movie.

Fans can still get their BTS fix amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

More screenings have been added for the K-pop boy band's upcoming film Break The Silence: The Movie, as over 98 per cent of tickets were snapped up on the first day of sales.

It focuses on the popular septet's first international Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, as members RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and J-Hope share their untold personal stories. It will be screened at all Golden Village cinemas from Sept 10.

Advance tickets for screenings are available for purchase now, priced at $22 for GV Movie Club members and $24 for others. Ticket holders can redeem a free limited edition commemorative postcard with every ticket purchased, while stocks last.

Additionally, BTS' 2019 feature film Bring The Soul: The Movie will be screened at Golden Village Plaza Singapura and VivoCity from tomorrow till Sunday.

The rerun will give fans an exclusive sneak peek of Break The Silence and tickets are priced at $18 for GV Movie Club members and $20 for others.