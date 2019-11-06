Movie review: Abominable

Not since the Kung Fu Panda franchise has there been an animated adventure that showcases Chinese influences so lovingly and is just as endearing and full of charm.

After encountering a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, teenager Yi (voiced by Chloe Bennet) and her friends embark on a quest to help the mystical creature return to Mount Everest, while nefarious captors are hot on their heels.

DreamWorks Animation's Abominable is delightful entertainment for the whole family.

The way Yi, who is struggling to cope with her father's death and uses the violin to express her grief, and her Yeti pal connect through music is moving, as is when she discovers the true meaning of family and home along the way.

The creature's magical ability to communicate with nature also allows the animation to sing in dreamlike sequences featuring exploding oversized blueberries, giant dandelions and undulating flower fields.

By the time we end up at the Himalayan snowscapes for the finale, even the coldest heart will be strangely warmed.

Score: 3.5/5

RATING: PG