Movie review: Aladdin is saved by song and spectacle

Forget about the Genie.

Robin Williams might have been the star of the 1992 animated original as the voice of the blue comedic character, but this live-action version belongs to Princess Jasmine, wonderfully performed by British newcomer Naomi Scott.

The plot may still revolve around how the titular street rat (Mena Massoud) frees a genie (Will Smith) from a magical lamp and his attempts to win Jasmine's heart, but Aladdin is more like a sidekick to both Jasmine and Genie.

Given a timely update, this Disney princess is constantly persuading her ageing father, the Sultan (Navid Negahban), that she's born to do more, such as taking over his kingdom. All she wants is to be heard and respected. Scott is spot-on in delivering Jasmine's angst, indignation and helplessness.

The 26-year-old actress looks suitably regal too.

This time, Jasmine also gets her own rousing anthem titled Speechless, which will most likely become this year's Let It Go.

Massoud may look the part of the diamond in the rough and he boasts some nifty dance moves, but the Canadian newbie is amateurish in many ways. His chemistry with Scott is also non-existent.

Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari may have earned the title of "hot Jafar", but he contributes to the pool of bad acting.

After a string of misfires, it's good to see Smith back at the top of the box office - Aladdin has made over US$235 million (S$322 million) worldwide.

For those who loved Williams' Genie, it will come as no surprise that Smith's take pales in comparison.

He is more appealing when he's not in Genie form, and the side plot of his blossoming romance with Jasmine's maid is sweet.

Director Guy Ritchie's objective seems to be spectacle over substance.

Forget about characterisation - everything must be loud, brash and over-the-top.

The musical number Prince Ali is a prime example. And if you find that the song-and-dance sequence feels more Bollywood than Arabian Nights, blame it on Smith. He was reportedly so enamoured of Bollywood that he wanted elements to be featured in the movie.

Fortunately, Alan Menken's winning songs are still evergreen after 27 years. Don't be surprised if you start humming again to Friend Like Me and A Whole New World.

RATING: 2.5/5