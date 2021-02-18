Movie review: To All The Boys: Always And Forever

TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER (NC16)

2.5 stars

Maybe jadedness has set in with the genre, but this popular teen rom-com film trilogy's send-off can't come soon enough.

The third and final chapter of the Netflix hit goes through all the predictable motions as our protagonists tackle their senior year of high school, filled with college applications, out-of-state excursions, prom and graduation.

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter's (Noah Centineo) love story hits another snag when they are accepted into different universities and grapple with having to navigate a long-distance relationship and potential heartbreak.

As the main source of dramatic conflict, the stakes feel low - even as Lara Jean's character development and Condor's performance continue to charm.