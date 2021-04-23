Movie review: All U Need Is Love

Julian Cheung (left) provides a few laughs in the movie.

It sometimes feels like time came to a standstill in 2020.

But the makers of this chaotic Hong Kong Covid-19 ensemble comedy seem to have regressed, because All U Need Is Love feels like it is straight out of the 2000s.

The juvenile slapstick scenarios, sexual innuendoes and cringey overacting are so dated, you may emerge from the cinema wondering if you are really living in 2021.

When a fictional hotel is suspected of being the source of a coronavirus outbreak, its guests are forced to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Isolated from the outside world, they begin to forge bonds amid their shared experience.

Directed by Vincent Kok, All U Need Is Love is actually a benefit project for Hong Kong film industry workers affected by the pandemic, which explains the pointless walk-on cameos from Jackie Chan, Louis Koo, Francis Ng and more, on top of an already overstuffed cast.

A few cheap laughs come courtesy of Julian Cheung and Louis Cheung's feuding triad leaders and Tony Leung Ka Fai and Eric Tsang's extramarital shenanigans, but they are lost in the fray of unbearable subplots like that of the squabbling couple (Luk Wing and Cecilia So) who are supposed to get married at the hotel.

Perhaps safe distancing from the whole endeavour is for the best.

ALL U NEED IS LOVE (PG13)

Score : 1.5/5