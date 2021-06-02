Movie review: Another Round

The genesis of this Danish comedy-drama written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg stems from a personal tragedy when his teen daughter – who inspired the film with stories of the drinking culture among Danish youth and was slated to act in it – was killed in a car accident four days into filming.

But cheers to Another Round, which ended in celebration and triumph at this year's Oscars, where it won Best International Feature Film.

Opening in cinemas here on June 10, it follows weary high school teacher Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) and his three colleagues who are all experiencing mid-life crises, as they embark on an experiment to test if psychiatrist Finn Skarderud's theory - that having a blood alcohol content of 0.05 makes one more creative and relaxed - is true.

The men maintain modest inebriation throughout the workday, and initially, the effects on their social and professional lives are positive. But when binge drinking takes over, some go dangerously off the rails.

As Another Round becomes a cautionary tale on the consequences of alcohol abuse, Mikkelsen's potent performance and the ultimately life- affirming message make it all very easy to knock back.

ANOTHER ROUND (PG13)

Score : 3.5/5