Movie review: Ant-Man And The Wasp

This sequel sort of addresses the mystery of where Ant-Man was when Thanos wreaked havoc on Earth in Avengers: Infinity War.

The plot in Ant-Man And The Wasp picks up after the shenanigans in Captain America: Civil War, where Scott is under house arrest for two years for taking Cap's side.

Tech genius Dr Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne were implicated and are now fugitives from the government.

While father and daughter are angry with Scott for exposing their tech, Hope is more furious because Scott didn't invite her to the Berlin bash.

Hank and Hope are devising a way to rescue the original Wasp, Hope's mum Janet (Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm, and they need Scott's help.

There's also someone else after Pym's quantum tech - the mysterious Ghost (John-Kamen), who wants to cure herself of her ability/curse to "phase" through buildings and people.

After the emotionally-charged Avengers: Infinity War, it is a nice change to have a light, breezy Marvel flick that's more like a heist than a save-the-world superhero film.

The plot is rudimentary, and don't expect any drama. The Infinity War link during the mid-credits is also so-so.

At least director Peyton Reed ups the action ante, making better use of the big-small action sequences, resulting in effective car chase scenes around San Francisco that are reminiscent of the 1968 Steve McQueen classic Bullitt.

The back-and-forth big-small-phasing technique works particularly well in the fights between Ghost and Wasp, making them the gems in the movie.

Other stand-outs include the comedic moments, such as when Scott "becomes" Janet and when scene-stealing Luis (Pena), a member of Scott's crew, goes into his fast-talking recap mode.

Lilly gets the lion's share of the action, and she is the best thing in the film. As both the headstrong Hope and lethal Wasp, she holds her own among the Avengers.

With the Wasp finally in the picture, Marvel should really consider a spin-off starring its roster of kick-ass superheroines.

Black Widow, Okoye, Valkyrie and Gamora will give Cap, Thor and Iron Man a run for their money any time.

Rating: 3.5 stars

MOVIE: Ant-Man And the Wasp

STARRING: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer

DIRECTOR: Peyton Reed

THE SKINNY: Scott Lang (Rudd) is one weekend away from getting off house arrest. But his freedom is at stake when Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr Hank Pym (Douglas) present an urgent new mission that finds Ant-Man fighting alongside the Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

RATING: PG