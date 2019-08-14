Movie review: Blinded By The Light
In the racially tense and economically troubled town of Luton, England, in 1987, Javed (Viveik Kalra) is an aspiring writer who must keep his dreams secret from his disapproving Pakistani family.
After being introduced to Bruce Springsteen's music by his classmate, he finds the courage to come out of his shell.
Written and directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Bride And Prejudice), the comedy-drama hits all the right notes. Javed's classic teen angst soundtracked to The Boss is a match made in heaven, with the tracks a perfect undercurrent for each scene.
What the movie does not do as well is the shoehorned romance between Javed and Eliza (Nell Williams). Jarring visual effects also contribute to momentary confusion, as both threaten to sidetrack from the main plot.
Barring these few dark spots, Blinded By The Light is an authentic look at a teenager's journey of self-acceptance. - CHEE MUN YI
Rating: 3.5/5
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now