Movie review: Blinded By The Light

Ahn Sung-ki and Park Seo-joon in The Divine Fury, Viveik Kalra (above) in Blinded By The Light. PHOTOS: GOLDEN VILLAGE, WARNER BROS
Aug 14, 2019 07:29 am

In the racially tense and economically troubled town of Luton, England, in 1987, Javed (Viveik Kalra) is an aspiring writer who must keep his dreams secret from his disapproving Pakistani family.

After being introduced to Bruce Springsteen's music by his classmate, he finds the courage to come out of his shell.

Written and directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Bride And Prejudice), the comedy-drama hits all the right notes. Javed's classic teen angst soundtracked to The Boss is a match made in heaven, with the tracks a perfect undercurrent for each scene.

What the movie does not do as well is the shoehorned romance between Javed and Eliza (Nell Williams). Jarring visual effects also contribute to momentary confusion, as both threaten to sidetrack from the main plot.

Barring these few dark spots, Blinded By The Light is an authentic look at a teenager's journey of self-acceptance. - CHEE MUN YI

Rating: 3.5/5

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood a near-classic buddy trip

