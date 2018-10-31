Movie review: Bohemian Rhapsody

Is this the real life?

No, it is close to fantasy.

Bohemian Rhapsody is in parts thrilling, in parts rotten.

The thrill is mostly down to Rami Malek. He embodies frontman Freddie Mercury to a near supernatural degree.

Whether it is that toothy, fruity pronunciation or stalking the stage like some flamboyant panther in a leotard, he is Mr Fahrenheit. Expect awards.

Any moment with the band performing is a sensation and the decision to end the film with a recreation of most of the 1985 Live Aid performance is an incredibly bold move that really pays off. All 20 minutes of it.

It's surprisingly moving, especially if you remember it the first time around (cough).

As for the rot, there is an amazing story to be told about Queen - a wildly inventive band, a frontman who hid his sexuality in plain sight, pioneers of the music video, one of the greatest live acts ever and famed for parties of such excess that Caligula would blush.

But this is not that story.

With remaining band members Brian May and Roger Taylor co-producing, this is the Queen approved version of history.

Most of the non-music segments feel contrived and soap-like. There is barely a believable conversation in the entire film.

While Malek gives the balance between brilliant frontman, infuriating egotist and lonely soul, other characters are shells.

The other Queen members are portrayed as sticks-in-the-mud, eye-rolling at Mercury's lifestyle and likely to prefer an early night.

Then there is the (mis)handling of Mercury's sexuality. The (sanitised) hedonism is presented as something he did not enjoy, and the film makes no bones about how it sees Mercury's personal manager Paul Prenter (Leech) as a manipulative lover and bad influence.

In a biopic, there has to be acceptance of some conflated events, some coincidence.

Here, it is near ludicrous - not least the idea that Mercury not only found the love of his life, came out to and reconciled with his parents and played Live Aid all on the same day.

Go see it to hear the awesome music played loud, but don't take it that this is how things happened. Oh, and they could have got a better moustache for Malek.

Ratings:

3.5 Ticks for Malik and the music

1.5 Ticks for the rest

MOVIE: Bohemian Rhapsody

STARRING: Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joe Mazzello, Allen Leech, Aidan Gillen

DIRECTOR: Bryan Singer

THE SKINNY: The film traces how Freddie Mercury (Malek) went from being an airport baggage handler to a rock god, and how he helped Queen become one of the biggest bands in history.

RATING: M18