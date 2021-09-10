Movie review: The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

After the events of the first film, the characters are back where they started.

THE BOSS BABY 2: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)

There was a wacky novelty to the premise of an infant with the mind of an adult who secretly worked for the Baby Corp organisation, which even earned the hit 2017 animated comedy an Oscar nomination.

The currently showing sequel tries to recapture lightning in a bottle, bringing back the same director, Tom McGrath (the Madagascar movies, Megamind), writer and ensemble voice cast.

Or more accurately, rehash the formula with a cluttered plot shoehorned in - to the extent that even though it is set 25 years after the events of the first film, the characters end up back where they started.

Now, adults Tim (James Marsden) is a stay-home dad of two girls while his estranged younger brother Ted/Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) is a big-shot chief executive.

After taking a magical formula that transforms them into kids again for 48 hours, they team up with Tim's toddler daughter Tina (Amy Sedaris), also a "boss baby" from Baby Corp, for a new mission.

With its slapstick humour and zippy action, fans should enjoy this manic sugar rush that comes just in time before the end of the school holidays.

But because it also lacks the charm and originality of its predecessor, I hope for its own sake the franchise would not be milked for another go-round. - JEANMARIE TAN

score : 3/5