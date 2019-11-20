Movie review: Charlie's Angels

CHARLIE'S ANGELS (PG13)

The overt "girl power" championed in this new chapter was far from effectual at the US box office, opening with a weak US$8.6 million (S$11.7 million).

But in terms of delivering goofy entertainment and eye candy, it does earn its wings - although you'll probably forget about it the moment you exit the cinema.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as a new generation of spies, it seems reasonable that the action comedy franchise be rebooted for millennials, considering Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle came out 16 years ago.

Directed, produced and written by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as the trio's handler Bosley, the film gives us standard issue car chases, gun fights and fisticuffs, with fashion, fun and female bonding mixed in.

These girls may not wield the star power of their predecessors, but when it comes to looking hot and kicking butt, they get the job done.

Stay for the mid-credits sequence featuring cameos from exceptional women in their fields. Unfortunately, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu do not show up for the party. - JEANMARIE TAN - 3 Ticks