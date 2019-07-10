Movie review: Child's Play

The sight of a red-haired doll in a colourful striped jumper and blue dungarees will surely send shivers down the spine of those who grew up in the 90s.

It is no surprise then that the killer doll Chucky is the latest in a string of horror icons that have been given a modern twist.

To its credit, this reboot of Child's Play, which bears the same name as the franchise that started in 1988, is a breath of fresh air compared with other "contemporary reimaginings".

The film takes a huge risk by trading in the supernatural for science fiction.

So instead of a doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, this version of Chucky is a high-tech children's toy gone rogue, though it retains that signature creepy look and comes with a sinister sing-along in the box.

Made by the fictional Kaslan Corporation, Chucky is one of many "Buddi" dolls that can control other devices and get smarter by learning from its surroundings, but is turned malicious by a disgruntled factory worker.

Jaded single mother Karen Barclay (Aubrey Plaza) gives her hearing-impaired son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) the defective doll as an early birthday present and Chucky turns psychotic, going on a killing spree.

Paying homage to its B-movie slasher roots, Child's Play finds inventive ways to up the gore, at the same time skewering the current culture of consumerism and digital obsession.

The 90-minute runtime is also littered with dark humour, courtesy of the spunky Plaza and a cheeky script that drops casual references to Star Wars and late rapper Tupac Shakur.

But by tapping into the more cerebral fear of artificial intelligence and killer robots, the film also loses the sense of visceral terror that makes great horror.

Plot points are rushed through or waved away, and the film shies away from revealing much about the world that Chucky inhabits, which diminishes the sense of paranoia.- 3 Ticks

FILM: Child's Play

STARRING: Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman, Mark Hamill

DIRECTOR: Lars Klevberg

THE SKINNY: For his birthday, 13-year-old Andy (Bateman) gets a new best friend in the form of a revolutionary high-tech Buddi doll (voiced by Hamill) that can control smart devices and learns from its owners. But this plastic buddy also comes with murder included.

RATING: M18