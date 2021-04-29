Movies

Movie review: Cliff Walkers

Movie review: Cliff Walkers
Yu Hewei in the well-acted Cliff Walkers, an espionage thriller set in 1930s China. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Hedy Yang
Apr 29, 2021 06:00 am

CLIFF WALKERS (NC16)

3.5 stars

Chinese director Zhang Yimou pays tribute to "unnamed heroes of the revolution" with his first espionage movie.

Set against a snowy 1930s winter in the puppet state of Manchukuo, it follows four Soviet Union-trained Communist Party special agents who embark on a secret mission.

But after being sold out by a traitor, the team finds itself surrounded by threats from all sides.

Like most spy thrillers, Cliff Walkers explores loyalty, duty and sacrifice amid life-and-death situations.

However, those looking for mind-bending suspense will be disappointed as the plot is rather underdeveloped despite the two-hour runtime.

Movie review: Wrath Of Man
Movies

Statham stuns in revenge thriller

Related Stories

Nomadland wins big as director Chloe Zhao makes history at Oscars

Mortal Kombat pulls ahead of Demon Slayer at US box office

Giuliani, Music win big Razzies; Nomadland triumphs at Spirit Awards

Viewers can still expect to be immersed in the narrative thanks to the nuanced, near-flawless performances from veterans such as Zhang Yi, Yu Hewei, Amanda Qin and Zhu Yawen.

While the bleak yet outstanding cinematography creates a cold and distant feeling, the moments when the light of humanity shines through will remind us that this is a story about hope. - HEDY YANG

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies

Hedy Yang

Read articles by Hedy Yang