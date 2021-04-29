Movie review: Cliff Walkers

Yu Hewei in the well-acted Cliff Walkers, an espionage thriller set in 1930s China.

CLIFF WALKERS (NC16)

3.5 stars

Chinese director Zhang Yimou pays tribute to "unnamed heroes of the revolution" with his first espionage movie.

Set against a snowy 1930s winter in the puppet state of Manchukuo, it follows four Soviet Union-trained Communist Party special agents who embark on a secret mission.

But after being sold out by a traitor, the team finds itself surrounded by threats from all sides.

Like most spy thrillers, Cliff Walkers explores loyalty, duty and sacrifice amid life-and-death situations.

However, those looking for mind-bending suspense will be disappointed as the plot is rather underdeveloped despite the two-hour runtime.

Viewers can still expect to be immersed in the narrative thanks to the nuanced, near-flawless performances from veterans such as Zhang Yi, Yu Hewei, Amanda Qin and Zhu Yawen.