Movie review: Coming 2 America

The 1988 original - with a To instead of 2 - was an iconic fairy tale given an edge with its sharp comedy.

In this 33-years-later sequel, the humour is so gentle, it does not land - it wafts by.

At times, it feels more Nickelodeon than Amazon Prime, where it is currently streaming.

That is not to say it is a cynical and lazy follow-up. The costumes are stunning, and there is something genuinely sweet in Eddie Murphy bringing back as many faces from the original as possible.

But then they do very little with these characters. It is nostalgia over jokes, comfort over comedy. In some cases, they forgot what made the character funny in the first place.

The first portion of the film is dominated by cameos, and after that, it is not sure what story it wants to tell.

The main gist - of a few possible threads - is that Akeem (Murphy), now king of Zamunda, unknowingly sires an heir on his trip to the US. So now he has to retrieve him in order to facilitate peace with a neighbouring country through an arranged marriage.

Coming 2 America is already a hit for Amazon, but it could have been much more.

COMING 2 AMERICA (NC16)

Score: 2.5/5