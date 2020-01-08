Movie review: Dark Waters

Though this legal thriller takes place in the 1990s, the issues it spotlights are still relevant in our world today.

It is based on an expose about defence attorney Robert Bilott's (Mark Ruffalo) near 20-year legal battle with US chemical conglomerate DuPont, which is accused of letting toxic "forever chemicals" infiltrate the water sources of West Virginia citizens.

These are substances, which include Teflon, that do not leave the bloodstream and accumulate over time.

Ruffalo's portrayal of the little guy lawyer is calm and convincing.

Though the plot, which stretches over many years, is drawn-out in a steady and at times lacklustre way, it makes up for it with nicely shot scenes.

At the heart of Dark Waters is corporate greed, failure of government and the consequence of human disruption on nature that affects both ourselves and the environment.

The only disappointing feature is Anne Hathaway's bland performance as Bilott's wife, becoming a forgettable character in an otherwise memorable film.

Rating: 4/5