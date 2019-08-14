Movies

Movie review: The Divine Fury

(From left) Ahn Sung-ki and Park Seo-joon(above) in The Divine Fury, Viveik Kalra in Blinded By The Light. PHOTOS: GOLDEN VILLAGE, WARNER BROS
John Tan
Aug 14, 2019

This Korean action horror movie, rated NC16, is a superhero origin movie in disguise.

It follows Yong-hoo (Park Seo-joon), a disillusioned Christian mixed martial arts fighter who wakes up one day to find himself with stigmata.

In his efforts to understand what is happening, he is haunted by demons and ends up joining exorcist Father Ahn (Ahn Sung-ki) as they battle the Dark Bishop (Woo Do-hwan), a Satanist who corrupts humans for personal gain.

The Divine Fury delivers grounded action along with fun horror elements that are reminiscent of the Blade movies, but the strongest aspect of the film is the relationship between Father Ahn and Yong-hoo.

When the pair start working together, Father Ahn becomes a surrogate father figure to the younger man, which makes the climactic fight against the Dark Bishop even more intense, with Father Ahn's life at stake.

Rating: 4/5

Movie review: Blinded By The Light

