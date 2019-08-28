Movie review: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

For children who grew up watching Nickelodeon cartoon series Dora The Explorer - and their parents who had to sit through it - this family-friendly live-action adventure comedy is an unexpected treasure.

Sporting the signature bobbed hair, pink and orange uniform and trusty backpack and map, Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, Sicario: Day Of The Soldado) nails the grown-up titular protagonist's irrepressible optimism, adorable dorkiness and girl-powered smarts without ever being annoying, as she leads the audience on a fun and goofy romp.

Even when she breaks into song about poop or is upbeat to the point of embarrassment in front of her classmates, Moner's charm and charisma will win over any grumpy old troll.

The Latina starlet has already proven she can tackle drama, action and comedy, and deserves to be Hollywood's next It girl faster than you can say "vamonos".

The movie also pays homage to its source material with a healthy dose of self-aware humour.

Fans will crack up when an early scene shows six-year-old Dora breaking the fourth wall like the TV show ("Can you say delicioso? Say delicioso!"), followed by her dad's (Michael Pena) priceless reaction.

Seeing beloved animal characters like Boots the monkey and Swiper the fox come to life is also quite the treat, but nothing beats the trippy mid-film sequence when everything turns animated and straight out of Dora The Explorer.

The supporting cast are also a watchable bunch, especially Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez as Dora's frazzled travelling companion and Ant-Man scene-stealer Pena.

If you are familiar with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Indiana Jones or even any fish-out-of-water high school teen comedy, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold essentially combines the predictable formula of both genres.

The storyline does not exactly explore new ground, but at least a new star has been discovered. - 3.5 Ticks