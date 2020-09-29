Movie review: Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown plays the engaging and progressive Enola Holmes, and the role is nothing less than perfect for her.

As the breakout star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown's potential, talent and charisma were already on display as a 12-year-old for all to witness.

She could convey so much emotion as the mostly mute Eleven, a lab runaway with telepathic and psychokinetic abilities.

Now at 16, she has been promoted to leading lady of her star vehicle Enola Holmes, which is currently streaming on Netflix and adapted from the young adult fiction series of detective novels.

The fit between actress - she is the youngest person to be appointed a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador - and role is nothing less than perfect.

The central mystery here may not be as mind-boggling or satisfying as Sherlock Holmes' famous cases.

But Enola Holmes boasts terrific production design and remains a charming, witty and entertaining offering from Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, where we see yet another protagonist frequently breaking the fourth wall.

FEMINISM

Although it is set in the 19th century, ideas of feminism, progress and reform are presented strongly.

Our heroine is one for the ages, with modern values that resonate with this generation.

And she has the best teacher and role model in her revolutionary mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter).

Clever, resourceful and empathetic, Enola defies social norms for women of the era and follows the path of her own choosing.

It is a delight to watch her grow into her identity and abilities as a "lady detective", whether it is disguising herself to evade detection, fighting off an assassin with her jiu-jitsu chops, or verbally sparring with and ultimately schooling the men in her life - including weak link and love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

The sibling scenes do crackle, although Henry Cavill is no Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr and is perhaps too much of a hunk to be a convincing Sherlock, while Sam Claflin does not even bother to imbue his "puffed-up misanthrope" Mycroft with any nuance or redeeming qualities.

We are told the name Enola is spelt "alone" backwards and she is reminded by her mother that she will "do well on her own". That applies to Brown too, and we cannot wait to see where her star takes her next.

SCORE: 3.5/5

FILM: Enola Holmes

STARRING: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge

DIRECTOR: Harry Bradbeer

THE SKINNY: While searching for her missing mother (Carter) who suddenly vanishes on her 16th birthday, intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brothers Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft (Claflin) and ends up helping a runaway lord (Partridge).

RATING: PG13