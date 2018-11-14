Movie review: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Jude Law (left) and Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

This second of five planned Harry Potter spin-offs is meant for Potterheads.

Those who have yet to watch the first film, from 2016, or are ignorant about the Harry Potter universe, won't have a clue about what is going on.

Crimes Of Grindelwald boasts more fantastical creatures, more spectacular and magical action, and most importantly, more elements from the beloved Potter lore.

Sadly, this dark, ambitious and polished sequel is crammed with too many convoluted plotlines that will leave even a Potterhead like myself puzzled.

There are many mind-blowing moments, but not all of them are positive.

Taking the story back to Hogwarts and giving us insight into Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship are pluses.

But just when you are getting to know these characters and their intertwined destiny, another story is shoved in your face.

There are at least four major plotlines going on. By the time you get to the big revelation at the end, you might not really care for it.

To J.K. Rowling's credit, she truly knows how to spin her yarn, and Potterheads will want to see how she develops this series to the ultimate Dumbledore-Grindelwald face-off.

A major letdown is the casting of Johnny Depp.

Grindelwald is supposed to be one of the greatest wizards, yet you don't feel any threat or malice from the actor, or buy into his cause for The Greater Good.

There are only that many gimmicky performances I can tolerate. Thankfully, his scenes are brief.

Some of the other supporting characters fare better.

Zoe Kravitz adds tension to the awkward relationship between her Leta Lestrange, Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and her fiance Theseus (Callum Turner), who happens to be Newt's dreamy older brother.

Law was born to play the young Dumbledore, bringing much warmth and charm to this darker instalment. There's also a sense of mischief about him that makes Dumbledore such a beloved character.

Potterheads won't be disappointed by the lovely Easter eggs, such as Quidditch and a fleeting glimpse of the Philosopher's Stone, littered throughout the 134-minute film.

If Rowling's mission is to solicit repeated viewings, then her objective has been met.

Rating: 3/5

MOVIE: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

STARRING: Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner

DIRECTOR: David Yates

THE SKINNY: Dark wizard Grindelwald (Depp) is gathering pure-blood wizards, particularly Credence (Miller), in his cause for wizarding domination. Standing in his way is magizoologist Newt (Redmayne) who, under the request of his former Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher Dumbledore (Jude Law), must reach out to Credence before Grindelwald does.

RATING: PG