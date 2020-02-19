Movie review: Fantasy Island

Loosely adapted from the 1970s TV series of the same name and developed by Blumhouse Productions, this supernatural horror flick is an unnecessary, bewildering overhaul from the people behind low-budget horror hits such as Happy Death Day and Paranormal Activity.

The enigmatic Mr Roarke (Michael Pena) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious and remote tropical resort.

But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests (Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday and Ryan Hansen) have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

While this version stays true to the element of allowing one's deepest desires to come alive, it becomes directionless and confusing after a while.

The only surprise is seeing how diverse the cast is.

However, as all the actors are playing leads, no one really stands out - although Doubleday deserves a shout-out for pulling off her character's transformation gracefully.

Though it is fun to see how the plotlines converge for the finale, one wishes it was not such a dumb one.

Score: 2/5