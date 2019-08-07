Movie review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Hobbs & Shaw is the story of two physically perfect potato-heads who team up to fight the laws of probability, plausibility and physics - and save the planet at the same time.

If that sounds like a criticism, under a different crew, it would be. But while things get daft here, it is all performed with much charm - and charm is essential to the latter Fast & Furious films.

Without it, they would be as eyeroll-inducing and rant-inciting as, say, the Transformers franchise.

Let us not forget, Jason Statham's character was introduced with him murdering one of the F&F mainstays.

Yet, here we are. Deckard Shaw is as much a hero as Johnson's Luke Hobbs and that is just fine.

To tell you anything about the plot seems pointless. Every beat of the spin-off, including the finale, has been shown in the trailer. Yet a lot more is squeezed in.

Hobbs & Shaw, like its F&F alma mater, sets out on a mission to force thesaurus compilers to add more synonyms for "audacious".

Director David Leitch gives the action some extra crunch and newcomers Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby fit right in as though they are series regulars.

Elba's first action sequence is a delicious slice of fight choreography wrapped in a suit of "Look at what could have been" for those hoping he would be the new James Bond.

There is also Eiza Gonzalez, whose role is criminally short. How short? It lasts about the length of time it will take you to read this paragraph.

Other cameos come from Leitch calling in his Deadpool 2 pals. Johnson also pulls in a friend or two.

This apple does not fall far from the F&F tree - it is ridiculous action infused with a worthy message of "family". But most of all, it is fun.

The only real downside to Hobbs & Shaw's success is wondering whether the main F&F franchise will suffer without them. - 3 Ticks

FILM: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

STARRING: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR: David Leitch

THE SKINNY: MI6 agent Hattie Shaw (Kirby) injects herself with a virus to prevent it from falling into the hands of cybernetically enhanced villain Brixton (Elba). Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and her brother Deckard Shaw (Statham) are recruited to save her, but can the men get along with each other?

RATING: PG13