Movie review: First Man

First Man killed my dreams.

In the 49 years since humans landed on the moon, no film has done more to show just how bold those early space missions were. When I say bold, I mean utterly terrifying.

And with that, I am putting aside my long-held dream of being an astronaut. Well, not until space travel has business class.

Director Damien Chazelle's use of handheld camera takes you into the claustrophobic cockpits of those early rocket launches and makes you feel every terrifying rumble.

The science may have been advanced for the time, but this film shows each mission to be little more than wearing a posh snorkel, being strapped into a tin lunchbox and lashed to the top of a giant explosive.

First Man even opens on a test flight where Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) is a hair's breadth from turning his jet into a cosmic coffin.

They were brave souls sent into space using little more than hope and amazing equations.

There is more to this than immersive, gripping tension though.

It is easy to say that First Man has set controls for Oscar. Yet, it does bring a much needed quieter, human element to the proceedings.

Gosling's take on Armstrong is a man whose emotions are locked so far from the surface, the distance may as well be from the Earth to the Moon. The problem here is that at times, it is too reminiscent of his taciturn character from 2011's Drive.

Armstrong is a cold rock around which the more emotive cast are satellites.

Claire Foy plays his wife Janet, who hopes he comes home in more ways than one.

You feel her frustration at wanting to support Neil, even in the face of growing public animosity towards the Nasa project, the spectre of fiery doom or indeed a spouse who is more astronaut than husband or father.

At times incredibly intimate in terms of proximity - the camera is often in close orbit to Gosling's face - you are also taken on some thrilling journeys.

In fact, such is the tension of the launch sequences, especially in Imax, that even with historical fact telling you otherwise, you will still find yourself wondering if the crew survives the blast-off.

RATING: 3.5

MOVIE: First Man

STARRING: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Corey Stoll

DIRECTOR: Damien Chazelle

THE SKINNY: Based on the book by James R. Hansen, this is the riveting story of Nasa’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong (Gosling) and the years 1961 to 1969 and exploring the sacrifices and cost to him and America.

RATING: PG