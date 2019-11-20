Movie review: Frozen 2

Let's just get this out of the way.

There is no song here on the same level as the ubiquitous earworm known as Let It Go.

Even though the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez return with a repertoire of catchy, inspired musical numbers (Into The Unknown and Show Yourself are likely successors), the original anthem remains untouchable.

However, there is definitely a new Elsa dress.

If you thought the ice queen's iconic blue-gown-blonde-braid look was the pinnacle of Disney princess fashion, girls will be cosplaying her fabulous Frozen 2 makeover, unveiled in the transformational final act, well into 2020 and beyond.

Elsa (Idina Menzel) is still the star of the follow-up to 2013's Frozen, which makes use of every opportunity to showcase her powers - especially in an eye-popping sequence where she attempts to cross the Dark Sea.

While the first film felt more personal, Frozen 2 is all about purpose.

Quite typically for bigger-and-bolder sequels, it is a logical extension beyond self and an expansion of the Frozen universe, of realms and communities beyond the kingdom of Arendelle.

In the group's quest to uncover the truth about the royal family's past and origins of her powers, the story becomes deeper and more layered, while the threats swell in intensity.

Warm hugs are in store for Olaf, who provides much-needed comic relief amid the sad bits, action-packed thrills and dark mystery that may overwhelm younger children.

His arc has also grown and evolved, and is nicely encapsulated in his solo number When I Am Older.

One of my favourite moments involves him recapping the events of the first movie in hilariously theatrical fashion - expect more in the post-credit scene.

Another crowd-pleasing highlight comes unexpectedly from Kristoff.

Lost In The Woods, his spoofy pop ballad about love and heartbreak proudly boasts the DNA of any self-respecting boy band music video and will get plenty of laughs.

Intimate but also epic, Frozen 2 is thankfully the adventure that fans deserve and will love. - 4 Ticks

FILM: Frozen 2

STARRING: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff

DIRECTORS: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

THE SKINNY: The answer to why Elsa (Menzel) was born with magical powers is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna (Bell), Kristoff (Groff) and Olaf (Gad), she sets out on a dangerous journey to discover more.

RATING: PG