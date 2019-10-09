Movie review: Gemini Man

GEMINI MAN (PG13)

One unique selling point here is seeing Will Smith fight a younger Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air version of himself.

The other is what director Lee Ang hails as the "new concept of film-making", where it is shot at a high frame rate (HFR) of 120 frames a second rather than the standard 24.

Unfortunately, these two highlights are precisely what let the espionage thriller down. Smith plays retiring government hitman Henry Brogan, whose resignation somehow puts him on the government hit list. The person assigned to take him out is his clone Junior, raised by Clive Owen's nefarious Clay Verris, who thinks the world is in need of super soldiers.

Some parts of the two Smiths work well, such as their brilliant face-off in Budapest. But mostly, especially in key action sequences, it is strange to see a Smith avatar running around doing stunts.

The HFR accentuates the flaws further, making these scenes look like an amateurish green screen job.

Smith has some bright moments, but the paper-thin plot and Lee's obsession with tech ensure you will not get your money's worth of seeing two Smiths for the price of one.

SCORE: 2/5